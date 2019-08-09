|
Chloris S. Barnes
Chambersburg - Chloris (CoCo) Schaff Barnes, of Chambersburg, PA, died peacefully in her home August 6, 2019, at the age of 74. She was the beloved mother of John (Kassie) Barnes of Brecksville, OH and Jim (Jennifer) Barnes of Suwanee, GA and two beautiful grandsons, Jack and Riley Barnes. She is the daughter of William and Georgie Schaff. Born in Harrisonburg, Virginia, CoCo grew up in Washington DC, Michigan and Pennsylvania. CoCo always spoke fondly of her time at Penn Hall in Chambersburg, PA and later ran the alumni association for Penn Hall. She earned her BS in Accounting from Penn State University. She took great pride in working with her father William Schaff after her graduation at Schaff's Mobile Homes in Fayetteville, PA but even more pride in being a homemaker and stay at home mom. She could always be seen supporting her sons in their various endeavors. She later worked at Waldenbooks and Citibank. In addition to her sons and grandsons, CoCo is survived by her sister, Dorothy (Dot) Mowen of St. Thomas, and her nephews, William (Gina) Sims of San Antonio, Texas, Thomas (Penny) Sims of Gettysburg, PA, and nieces Susan Sims of New York City, NY and Sharon Sims of Chambersburg, PA. CoCo was an avid animal fan and loved her Maine Coon Cats and her cats won many ribbons at cat shows. Coco also enjoyed watching Penn State football during Saturdays in the fall. Funeral arrangements are being handled by William F. Sellers Funeral home. The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Sellers Funeral Home. Family and friends may visit from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Penn Hall Legacy Scholarship Endowed Fund at the Mercersburg Academy (www.mercersburg.edu) or to Sinoquipe Scout Reservation to support her father's memorial campsite at 301-739-1211 or MDCScouting.org.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 9, 2019