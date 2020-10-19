Christina Diehl Sollenberger
Chambersburg - Christina Diehl Sollenberger, 94, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Sunday morning, October 18, 2020 at Menno Haven Brookview Nursing Center. Born January 25, 1926 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Robert M. Diehl, Sr. and Elizabeth Eyster Diehl. She was a 1943 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School and went on to earn degrees from Penn State University and Shippensburg University. Mrs. Sollenberger was a Kindergarten teacher for many years with the Chambersburg Area School District, retiring in 1986. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ where she was a choir member and Sunday school teacher; a member of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees; and volunteered with the American Red Cross. Her husband, Donald T. Sollenberger, whom she married February 2, 1949, preceded her in death on January 30, 2013.
She is survived by two sons, Lee A. Sollenberger (Pamela) of Exeter, NH, and Craig D. Sollenberger (Helen) of Buffalo, NY; three grandchildren, Lauren Thibado (Jon) of Stanley, NC, Craig Sollenberger (Katie) of North Augusta, SC, and Catherine Dobiesz (Jordan) of Buffalo, NY; two great-grandchildren, River and Ava Sollenberger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and two brothers.
A private graveside service will be held at Norland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, 1811 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg, PA 17202 or to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
