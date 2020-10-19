1/1
Christina Diehl Sollenberger
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christina Diehl Sollenberger

Chambersburg - Christina Diehl Sollenberger, 94, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Sunday morning, October 18, 2020 at Menno Haven Brookview Nursing Center. Born January 25, 1926 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Robert M. Diehl, Sr. and Elizabeth Eyster Diehl. She was a 1943 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School and went on to earn degrees from Penn State University and Shippensburg University. Mrs. Sollenberger was a Kindergarten teacher for many years with the Chambersburg Area School District, retiring in 1986. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ where she was a choir member and Sunday school teacher; a member of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees; and volunteered with the American Red Cross. Her husband, Donald T. Sollenberger, whom she married February 2, 1949, preceded her in death on January 30, 2013.

She is survived by two sons, Lee A. Sollenberger (Pamela) of Exeter, NH, and Craig D. Sollenberger (Helen) of Buffalo, NY; three grandchildren, Lauren Thibado (Jon) of Stanley, NC, Craig Sollenberger (Katie) of North Augusta, SC, and Catherine Dobiesz (Jordan) of Buffalo, NY; two great-grandchildren, River and Ava Sollenberger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and two brothers.

A private graveside service will be held at Norland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, 1811 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg, PA 17202 or to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg, PA 17201.

Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.

Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved