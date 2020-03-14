|
|
Christina Mary (Tina) LaBarge
Fayetteville - Christina Mary (Tina) LaBarge found peace and comfort as she passed away on Friday afternoon March 13th, 2020 at UPMC Hospital York. Tina was born November 6, 1962 in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Robert and Carol LaBarge and one of nine children.
Tina worked as a registered nurse her entire career. Initially working many years at the Hershey Medical Center, and then more recently as a visiting and home care nurse until her illness made that impossible.
Tina is survived by her loving son Scottie and was a devoted, caring, and loving mother. She was a passionate advocate for Scott, working tirelessly to ensure that he had everything he needed and more to make his life as productive and comfortable as possible. He was always on her mind and was her reason for living.
Tina was of the belief that you never could have too much fabric. In her spare time, she was a consummate quilter. Prior to her passing she devoted much of her time to making quilts for each of her nieces and nephews for their wedding gift.
Tina is survived by her son Scottie, brothers Frederick and wife Regina of Durham, NC, Michael and wife Janice of Phoenixville, David and wife Dawn of Pittsburgh, Edward and wife Amy of Hermitage, sisters Rebecca Steinke and husband Jon of Hudson, WY, Theresa Birkholz and husband Ed of Cranberry Township. She was predeceased by her parents Robert and Carol LaBarge, her brother Roger and sister Diana Reabe. She is also survived by her many nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles, aunts, sister-in-law Jan LaBarge, and a large circle of very close supportive friends. She will be missed.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium's Remembrance Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Matt Tosten. Burial will be private. A viewing will be held Sunday evening from 5-7 p.m. and one hour prior to the services on Monday.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020