Chambersburg - Christine (Noll) Barnett went up to The Spirit In The Sky on May 22, 2020 at home with her family at her side after a lengthy cancer battle. She was Born on March 17, 1952 in Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late (Betty) Elizabeth and John F. Noll. She was a member of the Park Avenue United Methodist Church and served as Custodian for 17 years. She was a graduate of Cardinal Dougherty High School in Philadelphia. Christine was endowed with The Gift of Gab and used her gift Abundantly as she was an Avid Conversationalist who enjoyed getting to know people and making others laugh. She was quick to offer wit, assistance, a cup of coffee, a bite to eat a listening ear or a kind word. She loved her time with her husband, her children, their children, the neighborhood, their children, animals, and super market shopping. She enjoyed a good book, music and entertainment as she was a fan of Sam and Dean Winchester of The SuperNatural series, DeadWood, Marvel Comic Super Hero's and Philadelphia Pennsylvania Sports. She is survived by her husband of 30 years Robert G. Barnett two daughters (Lilly) Elizabeth (Barnett) Ulrich, Laura Pearl (Barnett) Zahos, two sons Ryan Kelly and Evan Kelly along with 4 Grand Children. A memorial service be held 11a.m. on July 11, 2020 at The Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 1140 Edgar Avenue Cburg Pa. 17201, barring any changes to the government's mandates to public gatherings. The Pastors; Layne McInturff Miller Vizthum and Dr. Rob Apgar-Taylor officiating. Family visitation at 10am. Any and all Sports Team, Supernatural, superhero, attire of interest is encouraged. Donations: Should be made in Christine's memory to The Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter.
Published in Public Opinion from May 28 to May 29, 2020