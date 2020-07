Christine BarnettChambersburg - Christine (Noll) Barnett went up to The Spirit In The Sky on May 22, 2020 at home with her family at her side after a lengthy cancer battle. A memorial service be held 11a.m. on July 11, 2020 at The Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 1140 Edgar Avenue Cburg Pa. 17201 with the Pastors; Layne McInturff Miller Vizthum and Dr. Rob Apgar-Taylor officiating. Family visitation at 10am. Any and all Sports Team, Supernatural, superhero, attire of interest is encouraged.