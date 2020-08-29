1/1
Christopher J.r. McNew
1989 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher J.R. McNew

Chambersburg - Christopher James Rowan McNew, 30, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 24, 2020. He was born October 23, 1989, in Chesapeake, VA, the son of Mary Ellen McNew and James McNew Jr. Christopher was a 2007 graduate of CASHS. He was a huge sports fan. He grew up loving to play baseball and would if he could to this day. Chris was a Miami Dolphins fan as well as a Philadelphia Phillies fan. He participated in fantasy football every year, including a league with his family and a separate league with his work colleagues. He enjoyed playing corn hole and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Christopher is survived by his wife, Josephine McNew, children: Kali Gaskill, Gabriella McNew & Jaxon McNew; sister, Brittany McNew; Nieces: Elyscia McNew, Eylani Dorn, & Elliana Baker; Nephew: Elijah Dorn; Godchildren; Kayden & Paitlynn Matthews; Grandparents: Marysue & James McNew Sr; Uncles: Joseph McNew, Noel McNew & Robert Jones; Aunts: Robin Galindo & Marina McNew; & many cousins. Christopher was preceeded in death by his maternal grandparents, George & Anne Jones. Services will be private and a Celebration of Life will be held at Norlo Park Barn on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 5pm for friends and family. Online condolences may be expressed at sellerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Norlo Park Barn
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William F. Sellers Funeral Home
297 Philadelphia Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 263-3414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved