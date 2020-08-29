Christopher J.R. McNew
Chambersburg - Christopher James Rowan McNew, 30, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 24, 2020. He was born October 23, 1989, in Chesapeake, VA, the son of Mary Ellen McNew and James McNew Jr. Christopher was a 2007 graduate of CASHS. He was a huge sports fan. He grew up loving to play baseball and would if he could to this day. Chris was a Miami Dolphins fan as well as a Philadelphia Phillies fan. He participated in fantasy football every year, including a league with his family and a separate league with his work colleagues. He enjoyed playing corn hole and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Christopher is survived by his wife, Josephine McNew, children: Kali Gaskill, Gabriella McNew & Jaxon McNew; sister, Brittany McNew; Nieces: Elyscia McNew, Eylani Dorn, & Elliana Baker; Nephew: Elijah Dorn; Godchildren; Kayden & Paitlynn Matthews; Grandparents: Marysue & James McNew Sr; Uncles: Joseph McNew, Noel McNew & Robert Jones; Aunts: Robin Galindo & Marina McNew; & many cousins. Christopher was preceeded in death by his maternal grandparents, George & Anne Jones. Services will be private and a Celebration of Life will be held at Norlo Park Barn on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 5pm for friends and family. Online condolences may be expressed at sellerfuneralhome.com