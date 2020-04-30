|
|
Christopher Scott Peters II
Chambersburg - Christopher Scott Peters, II, 28, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday evening, April 28, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital Emergency Room. Born June 20, 1991 in Gettysburg, he was a son of the Christopher Scott Peters and Lesa Hardy Peters of Orrtanna, PA.
Chris was a 2009 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School and was currently employed at Ventura Foods in Chambersburg. He had previously been employed with JLG Industries. Chris enjoyed cars, watching movies, hiking and camping.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Jonathan Peters (fiancé Summer Sanchez) of Chambersburg and was looking forward to becoming a proud new uncle in August of this year. Christopher was also survived by his paternal uncles and aunts, Bob and Dawn Peters, Todd Peters, Shane and Deb Peters, Wade and Sandy Peters and Jodie Peters; maternal uncles and aunts, Deb and Ron Leedy, Wayne and Angie Hardy, Mary Smith, Mike and Cathy Talerico, Joseph and Andy Hardy and Brenda Torres. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Lucretia Peters; maternal grandmother, Helen Hardy; and four uncles, Dana Peters, Stephen Hardy, Tim Hardy and William Hardy.
Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020