Cindy Sue Reese
Newburg - Cindy Sue Reese, 60, of Newburg, went to be with her Lord, on the evening of Monday, October 28, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her beloved family. She was born on September 22, 1959, in Chambersburg, a daughter of Glenn and Janet (Bless) Doyle, Sr., of Newburg. Cindy was a 1978 graduate of Shippensburg Area High School. She married Jeffrey Lee Reese on June 16, 1979 at the Otterbein United Methodist Church. Earlier in her life, Cindy was employed at the former Cumberland Valley Savings and Loan and at the Shippensburg Area School District, as the assistant to the director of the food service department. However, for the past fifteen years, she owned and operated Reese's Plumbing and Heating alongside her husband, Jeff. Cindy was an active member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church, serving on several committees and in numerous other church activities. She enjoyed collecting Longaberger Baskets and Boyd's Bears. Cindy was a blessing to all who knew her and she loved to spread happiness and joy to those she knew or met. In addition to her parents and husband of forty years, Cindy is survived by two daughters, Tiffany Smith and husband Ryan of Chambersburg and Brittany Greene and husband Corey of Pittsburgh; her sister, Kathy Lehman and husband Jerry of Williamson; her brother, Glenn Doyle, Jr., and wife Beth of Shippensburg; and many nieces and nephews. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Otterbein United Methodist Church, Newburg. Pastor Bruce Levy will officiate. Interment will follow in the Otterbein Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg, and one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Otterbein United Methodist Church c/o: The Building Fund at 15620 Paxton Run Road Newburg, PA 17240. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019