Clair D. "Tom" Sheaffer
Clair "Tom" D. Sheaffer

Chambersburg - Clair "Tom" Daniel Sheaffer, age 73, of Chambersburg, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Laurel Lakes Rehab and Wellness Center. He was born August 23, 1947 in Wenksville, the child of the late Daniel Bruce and Elsie Anna-Elizabeth (Koontz) Sheaffer.

Clair attended Biglerville High School and worked as a trucker from town to town for years. He was also employed at Dickinson's College for many years working as a builder and groundskeeper. He loved to plant flowers, especially red roses. Clair was an avid sports player including baseball, football, and his favorite was bowling. A good night for Clair was at Park Lanes Bowling Alley in Shippensburg. He thoroughly enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his soul companion of 45 years, Susie Jean Custer of Shippensburg; his son, Thom Sheaffer and wife Christine of Etters, PA; his two step-sons, Jason Custer of Shippensburg, PA, and Dwayne Custer of Portland, OR; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Janet McGuirk and Jean Klinedinst. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Sheaffer and sister, Marie Hess.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 51 Asper Dr., Shippensburg. A Public Viewing will be held from 1:00 - 2:00 PM on Thursday, November 5, followed by a Funeral Service at 2:00 PM at the Funeral Home. A reception at the Funeral Home will follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
