Clair Kelly
Chambersburg - Clair Leonard Kelly II, 85, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on April 29, 2019 in Chambersburg. His family was with him throughout his final three days, sharing stories, laughter, and tears with him and each other.
Clair was predeceased by his parents, Clair L. Kelly, Sr. and Faye (Wise), and his brother, William. He is survived by his children Kevin (Ayano), Ronald, Randi, Patrick (Patricia), and Christopher; his sister, Sue McMorris (William and Bill Jr.); grandchildren Joshua (Bryanna and Sloan), Cheryl (son Blake), Justin (Kassandra); his former wife, Gloria (Ritter) McCauley (Richard); and his brother Bill's family Alice, Bill Jr, Kathy, and Mark.
Clair was born in Spangler, PA on February 18, 1934. He grew up in Chambersburg, graduated from Chambersburg High School in 1952 and Lebanon Valley College in 1956. He met his future wife, Gloria, at LVC. They married in 1957, settled in Chambersburg, raised their five children together for 22 years, and remained friends for the rest of his life.
Clair worked in the memorial and stonework professions his entire life, first for his father's business, The Leonard Granite Co., which Clair and brother Bill later ran together. He later founded Galaxy Granites, Inc., Stones International, and Stonemasters, specializing in innovative design and unique granites. In his retirement, he was proud to work for his son Pat's landscaping business, G.Q. Creations.
Clair's pastimes included antiques, camping, community theatre, armchair philosophy, and sleeping in hammocks. He was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He enjoyed music and film of all genres, and was a voluminous reader. Around age 70 he took up watercolor painting, and became quite prolific. Expressing his artistic nature inspired him, and he delighted in gifting his creations to family members. Clair sustained several lifelong friendships through a monthly "Breakfast Club." His greatest pleasure was spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Dad, Brother, Pappy, Great-Pappy, we thank you so much for sharing with us your love, wisdom, guidance, humor, and your many personal gifts. We love you beyond measure, and are glad you are at peace in the next realm.
The family will receive friends at Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, 725 Norland Avenue, Chambersburg, on Friday, May 3, from 2:00-3:00 p.m. A funeral service will immediately follow at 3:00. Interment will be at Norland Cemetery.
Published in Public Opinion on May 2, 2019