Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Chambersburg - Clair R. Zeigler, 83, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 8, 1936 in Dry Run, he was a son of the late K. Wayne and Gladys McCurdy Zeigler. He was last employed by International Marketing, Inc. in Chambersburg and had previously worked at Ryder Supply, Ezrine Tires, and Coca Cola. He was a member and past Board member of the Heidelberg Church in Marion and a former member of King Street United Brethren Church in Chambersburg. He was a member of the Cumberland Valley Antique Engine and Machinery Association and enjoyed attending and participating in tractor shows.

He is survived by his wife, Anna G. Parsons Zeigler, whom he married July 27, 1957; five children, Deborah Kissel of Chambersburg, Brenda Hart (Mark) of Doylesburg, Teresa Stickell of Chambersburg, Rhonda Auchey (fiancé Alex Ridley) of Harrisburg, and Jeffrey Zeigler of Chambersburg; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, February 10, 2020 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. David Riley will officiate. Private interment will be in Upper Path Valley Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Sunday and from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heidelberg Church, Marion, PA 17235 or to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.

Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
