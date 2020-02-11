Services
Hollinger Funeral Home
501 North Baltimore Avenue
Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065
(717) 486-3433
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Harry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara H. Harry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara H. Harry Obituary
Clara H. Harry

Mercersburg - Clara H. Harry, 79, of Mercersburg, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at her residence. Services will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Hollinger Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Irene Pouliet officiating. A viewing will be held Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the funeral home and also 10:00 AM until the service. Burial will be in South Fairview Church of God Cemetery. Please visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family and to view the full obituary.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -