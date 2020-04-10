|
Clara Hoover
Chambersburg - Clara Hoover, 93, of Chambersburg, passed away on April 7, 2020 at Menno Haven. She was born May 28, 1926 in Chambersburg, the daughter of the late Charles and Josephine (Seiling) Rosenberry. She attended Chambersburg High School and graduated in 1944. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Chambersburg. Clara worked at Chambersburg Hospital as a floor clerk, for Doctors Rahauser and VanKirk, at the Chambersburg Cable Company and in the office of Register and Recorder in the Chambersburg Courthouse. Clara married Joseph H. Hoover in 1946 and they were married for 70 years.
Surviving are her sons; Dennis L. Hoover and David L. Hoover. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph H. Hoover (2016). Graveside services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to: The , https://donate3.cancer.org. Online condolence may be expressed at sellersfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 10, 2020