Services
William F. Sellers Funeral Home
297 Philadelphia Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 263-3414
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Hoover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Hoover


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara Hoover Obituary
Clara Hoover

Chambersburg - Clara Hoover, 93, of Chambersburg, passed away on April 7, 2020 at Menno Haven. She was born May 28, 1926 in Chambersburg, the daughter of the late Charles and Josephine (Seiling) Rosenberry. She attended Chambersburg High School and graduated in 1944. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Chambersburg. Clara worked at Chambersburg Hospital as a floor clerk, for Doctors Rahauser and VanKirk, at the Chambersburg Cable Company and in the office of Register and Recorder in the Chambersburg Courthouse. Clara married Joseph H. Hoover in 1946 and they were married for 70 years.

Surviving are her sons; Dennis L. Hoover and David L. Hoover. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph H. Hoover (2016). Graveside services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to: The , https://donate3.cancer.org. Online condolence may be expressed at sellersfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William F. Sellers Funeral Home
Download Now