Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-2828
Clarence Martin Obituary
Clarence Martin

Greencastle - Clarence W. Martin, age 90, of Kuhn Rd. Greencastle, PA went to his heavenly reward on Wednesday morning January 22, 2020 at the Menno Haven Rehabilitation Center in Chambersburg.

Born July 14, 1929 in Mercersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Christian and Sara Bell (Etter) Martin. He married his wife Helen (Martin) Martin on November 20, 1948. She died on February 21, 2016.

Clarence was a member of the Shanks Church of the Brethren near Greencastle and a member for many years of the C.V. Antique Engine Association. He was a farmer most of his life and after retiring from farming he worked for the Greencastle-Antrim School District, Baer Packing Co. and mowed lawns for people.

His interests and hobbies that he enjoyed included going to steam shows with his hit and miss engines, going to public sales, going to the church's ball games, working in his garden and helping people with home projects.

Surviving family are three sons, Eugene L. Martin and wife Sherry, Ronald W. Martin and wife Dorothy, Richard G. Martin and wife Judy, all of Mercersburg; one daughter, Betty J. Taussig of Florida; foster daughter, Mary A. Odonel and husband Darwin of Doylesburg, PA; 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren; one brother Donald Martin of Florida and one sister Sara Jane Laughman of Chambersburg.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one sister Rachel Shatzer and two brothers Elmer Martin and David Martin

Funeral services will be held on Monday January 27 at 10:00 AM from the Shanks Church of the Brethren near Greencastle with Ministers David Stahl and Nelson Witmer officiating. Burial will be in the Welsh Run Church of the Brethren Cemetery near Mercersburg. The family will receive friends at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastsle on Sunday from 6:00 -8:00 PM and at the church one hour before the service on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Two Top Ruritan Club 11703 Ft. Loudon Rd. Mercersburg, PA 17236 or to the C.V. Antique Engine Association 1501 Criders Church Rd. Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at

www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
