Clifford D. Smith
Fayetteville - Clifford D. Smith, 79, of Fayetteville, passed away at home on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 after losing a courageous 15-year battle against multiple cancers of the bladder, colon, duodenum, and stomach. His loving family was continually by his side during his final days. Born October 6, 1940 in Huntingdon, PA, he was the son of the late Edna M. Shugarts Smith and Jesse C. Smith.
After joining the US Army in 1958, he served for 26 years at various posts, camps, and stations across the U.S. and overseas including two combat tours in Vietnam. Upon retiring from active military service as a Master Sergeant (E8), he began his second career as a civilian working for the Department of the Army at Fort Ritchie, MD, and later enjoying his second retirement from the government at Fort Detrick, MD.
In addition to his parents, Cliff was preceded in death by his brothers Cloyd and Richard Smith and his best friend and fishing buddy Tony Pollicino. He is survived by his wife Carmen, one brother Donald Smith (Alexandria, PA) and four sisters - Patricia Barrick (Monroe Township, NJ), Leavonna Colpetzer (Tyrone, PA), Carol Pollicino (Mapleton Depot, PA), and Phyllis Hamilton (husband Donald), Watseka, IL. He is also survived by his children, Cheryl Smith, Bonnie Robinson (husband Matt), Wade Keesee (fiancé Virginia Dale), Steven Smith, Brad Keesee (wife Stacey) and Trena Tharp (husband Kevin), his grandchildren Crystal, John William, Jacob, Kennedie, Kayla, and Caitlynn, as well as several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous friends.
Cliff was the nicest, most kind-hearted man you'd ever get to meet. He was a caring soul who was always there to help, with a ready smile and kind word for everyone. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019