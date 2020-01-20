|
|
Clifford J. Brug
Chambersburg - Clifford J. Brug, 86, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Monday morning, January 20, 2020 at SpiriTrust The Village at Luther Ridge, Chambersburg, PA. Former residents of Salamanca and Alleghany, NY, Mr. and Mrs. Brug moved to Chambersburg in 1999. Born May 24, 1933 in Lackawanna, NY, he was the son of the late Edwin G. and Irene M. Gordon Brug. Clifford served with the US Army Reserve. He held a Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering and a Master's Degree in Professional Engineering. He had been employed with the state of New York as a Civil Engineer for nearly twenty-five years, retiring in 1988. He was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Chambersburg where he was a member of Adoration Committee and assisted with the church offering. His hobbies included camping, genealogy, and computers.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah L. Taylor Brug, whom he married December 27, 1971; eight children, Ellen Marie Walsh (Michael), Timothy P. Brug (Debbie), Mary Ann Brug, Catherine V. Picklo (James), Michael G. Brug (Sue), Kelly L. Baxter (Richard), Benjamin B. Brug, and Kirstin E. Brug; fourteen grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joann in 1970 and a grandson, Michael Timothy Walsh.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Richard Lyons at 10:00 AM Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Avenue, Chambersburg, PA. Interment with military honors by members of the Charles Nitterhouse Post 1599 Honor Guard will follow at Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg, PA. The family will receive friends from 7:00-9:00 PM Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA.
Memorial contributions in Clifford's memory may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020