Clinton G. "Jerry" Walton


1950 - 2020
Clinton G. "Jerry" Walton Obituary
Clinton G. "Jerry" Walton

Chambersburg - Clinton G. "Jerry" Walton, 69, of Chambersburg, departed this life on the morning of Monday, April 13, 2020. He was born on December 15, 1950, in Baltimore, MD, the son of the late Grace M. (Wilhelm) Butler. Jerry worked as a truck driver, most recently for Food Lion. His hobbies and interests were auto racing and he was the greatest fan of Dale Earnhart. Jerry collected many of his memorabilia and was considered a race fanatic. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Chambersburg and previously the Chambersburg Moose Lodge. He is survived by his five sisters, Beverly J. Gerlach and husband Brian of Texas, Brenda L. Lauer and husband Steve of York, Betty J. Nenninger and husband Randy of Newburg, Nancy D. Horvath and husband Michael of Harrisburg, and Donna M. Horton and husband Kent of Newburg; and many nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his mother. A special thank you to Jerry's roommate Kevin Hutchison who cared for him like a brother until the end. The Heartland Hospice of York provided excellent care to Jerry for the last several months of his life. If you desire to contribute in memory of his name, please do so to this great organization. His funeral services, entrusted to the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg, will be private. There will be no public viewing or visitation. Interment will also be private. A celebration of life may be held at a later time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -