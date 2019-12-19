|
|
Cloyd B. Hollenshead
Fayetteville, PA - Cloyd B. Hollenshead, age 94, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at his home. Born September 16, 1925, in Needmore, PA, he was the son of the late John and Vera Mellott Hollenshead.
A U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Hollenshead served honorably during the Korean Conflict. He was a graduate of the former Lemasters High School and the Hagerstown Business School. Mr. Hollenshead was a life member of the Post 1599 and AmVets Post 224 both in Chambersburg. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 46, the 40 et 8 Club Post 509, AARP #2840, and the Auto Racing Club of Hagerstown. Mr. Hollenshead enjoyed auto racing, camping, gardening, bluegrass music and feeding his backyard birds and squirrels.
Surviving is his daughter, Doris Brookens (husband Steven) of Boiling Springs, PA, two grandchildren, Scott Brookens (Elysia Mikkelsen) of Camp Hill, PA and Kevin Brookens (Amy Pfannenschmidt) of Boiling Springs, PA; two great-grandchildren, Gavin and Jensen Pfannenschmidt-Brookens; and three siblings, Ray Hollenshead (wife Jean), Betty Clever, and Jean Sowers (husband Harry). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary C. Fegan Hollenshead, two brothers and one sister.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 1 PM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Pastor Phillip Zook will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Military honors will be rendered following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, 43 W Washington St, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019