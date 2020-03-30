|
|
Clyde E. Johnson
Formerly of Fort Loudon - Clyde E. Johnson, 78, formerly of Fort Loudon, PA. died Sunday March 29, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital, Chambersburg. He had resided at The Shook Home, Chambersburg, since June 1, 2018.
Born September 25, 1941, in Markes, PA, he was a son of the late Earl C. and Eva Hochlander Johnson.
Clyde was a 1959 graduate of James Buchanan High School, Mercersburg, PA. During his 24-year banking career, he was employed at the former National Bank of Chambersburg, and First National Bank of Greencastle, PA. Clyde was later employed in the circulation department of Public Opinion newspaper. He retired from Letterkenny Army Depot following 14 years of service. During his retirement he worked at the First National Bank of McConnellsburg, PA.
Clyde served with the 107th FDS, 3rd Army of the U. S. Army, from 1963 to 1965.
He was a lifelong member of Fort Loudon United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, and served as church financial secretary and on the administrative board. Clyde was an avid bowler and bowled in various bowling leagues. He was a member and former treasurer of Fort Loudon Historical Society. Clyde sang with the Gospel-Aires from 1962 to 1972.
Surviving family include a sister Betty Hollenshead of Fort Loudon, six nieces and nephews, Sonya Bucher, Susan Hollenshead, Debra Knouse, Charles Devor, Jr., William Hollenshead, and Sherri Mull, and a number of great and great great nieces and nephews. Clyde was preceded in death by a sister, H. Joanne Devor.
A private funeral service will be held at Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg, with Pastor Harold E. Yeager officiating. Burial will be at Stenger Hill Cemetery, Ft. Loudon. A memorial service at the church will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fort Loudon United Methodist Church, 1639 Appleway, St. Thomas, PA 17252
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020