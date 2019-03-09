|
Clyde Hippensteel
Gettysburg - Clyde M. Hippensteel, 87 of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at home. He was the loving husband of the late Mary L. (Suffecool) Hippensteel who passed away in 2001; together they shared 46 years of marriage.
Born March 30, 1931 in Shippensburg, he was a son of the late George W., Sr. and Florence L. (Trail) Hippensteel.
We chose this photo because it captures the spirit of Pappy, he carried it in his wallet, and it is where all of our stories began. He kept the smile and the twinkle in his eye through his life's loves and losses. He loved his family this fiercely until his last breath. We will all miss him terribly and are so grateful for the time we had to love and be loved by him. I found it impossible to sum up a life of 87 years in a few lines. My father, our Pappy, lived his life in service to his country, his community and to his family above all. He had 30 years of federal service including th US Navy, US Air Force, the National Park Service at Gettysburg and at Letterkenny Army Depot. He was a member of various service organizations such as the Eagles and the Moose. His family was his greatest joy and spending time on his beloved mountain was his ultimate reward for a life of hard work and sacrifice for all of us. He lived simply with the utmost integrity; and I truly hope can be a reflection of his kindness, compassion, acceptance and sense of common decency with the strength of character that he had. Go rest high on the mountain, Daddy.
Clyde is survived by a daughter, LuAnne Fidler and her husband Thomas of Gettysburg; a sister, Judy Wyrick of Shippensburg; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, Clyde was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Hippensteel; three sisters and two brothers.
There will be no public viewing and following cremation, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The - Adams Division, 417 Phoenix Drive, Suite A, Chambersburg PA 17201 or to The - Gettysburg, 424 E. Middle St. Rear, PO Box 3535, Gettysburg PA 17325.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 9, 2019