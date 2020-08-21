Clyde Hull, Jr.



Oxford, FL - Clyde Hull, Jr. (Buckey) passed away on May 30, 2020 at his home in Oxford, FL with his wife of 44 years, Luemma (Boo) Felton Hull by his side.



He was born on April 16, 1927 to Clyde Hull, Sr. and Mary Jane (Brindle) Hull of St. Thomas, PA. He was the last of his immediate family. Preceding him was one brother, Charles (Jake) Hull; 4 sisters, Julia, Adalene (Moyer), Helen (Hornbaker) & Janet (Bernice) Ommert and 2 step daughters, Sandy & Teri Bolyard.



Surving besides his wife is a daughter, Jill Cramer (John); grandson, Josh; great grandson, Gage along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Growing up in St.Thomas he played lots of Baseball with his boyhood friend, Nellie Fox. Clyde spent as much time as he could in St. thomas years after college and was instrumental in getting the fire company's first fire truck and served as their President in 1965.



After graduating St. Thomas HS in 1945 he attended a Business School in Chambersburg prior to joining the Navy serving from 1947-1950 during the Korean War. After returning from the Navy he took advantage of the G.I. Bill and attended Penn State University graduating in 1956 with a Business Degree.



He worked for the IRS for 20 years prior to moving to Camp Hill, PA and retiring from the PA Dept. of Health.



Clyde and Boo did a lot of traveling after retiring and spending summer at their cabin in Meadow Ground Lake, McConnelsburg, PA where they met and kept a few close friends. Clyde loved to hunt, fish and catch up with family while in PA.



He loved to play golf and was a die hard Penn State fan.



A Graveside Service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family at St. Thomas Cemetery.









