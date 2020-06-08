Clyde R. Williams Jr.
Clyde R. Williams Jr.,

Chambersburg - Mr. Clyde R. Williams, Jr., 87, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his home.

Born September 15, 1932, in Scranton, PA, he was the son of the late Clyde R. Williams and Alice (Conway) Williams Bickling.

Mr. Williams was a graduate of Reading High School Class of 1950 and he received his B.S. in Industrial Arts Millersville State Teachers College in 1958.

Clyde served in the United States Army for two years after high school.

He and his wife of over 62 years, Grace (Kushmore) Williams were married January 17, 1958 in Bel Air, MD.

Mr. Williams taught Industrial Arts in Chambersburg at Faust Junior High School for 28 years before he retired in 1987.

He was an active member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chambersburg and served on several committees. He was also an active volunteer with the Meals on Wheels of Chambersburg for many years, delivering meals and served on the board of directors.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister Janet and her husband Paul Kaas of Pottstown, PA; one niece; two nephews; and 2 grand nephews.

Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held later at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church of Chambersburg, 43 West Washington Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201 or to the Menno Haven Benevolent Fund.

Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com




Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
