Conrad Dale Peachey
Reedsville - Conrad Dale Peachey, 71, of 75 Cedar Hill Road, Reedsville, passed away at 3:53 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Valley View Haven, Belleville. Born October 10, 1948 in Belleville, he was a son of the late Raymond R. and Ethel (Zook) Peachey. On May 8, 1971, he was united in marriage to Donna M. (Kauffman) Peachey. Mrs. Peachey resides at their home.
He is also survived by two daughters, Sonja R. West & husband Jason C. of Butler, and Terri P. Andrus & husband William Christopher of Powhatan, VA, as well as six grandchildren, Emma, Elli, Ava, Annasophia, and Miakate West and Jackson Andrus and brothers & sisters, Joyce Yoder, Ronald Peachey, & Timothy Peachey, all of Belleville; Darlis Myer of Quarryville, PA; Wilbur Peachey of Lewisburg, PA, and Ken Peachey of Harrisonburg, VA. He was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Peachey.
Conrad was born and raised in Belleville, PA. He, along with his 2 cousins, were the founders of the Ye Old Dog House in the 1970s. He and his family moved to Chambersburg in the 1980's and lived there for 30+ years. During that time Conrad worked at Menno Haven/Penn Hall for 15 years as Chief Financial Officer. Later he worked at Homewood Retirement Center for 17 years as Chief Operating Officer where he helped to provide operational expertise over five retirement communities. All five of the executive directors were responsible to Conrad. All of their communities comprised of approximately 2,000 seniors and a staff of 1,200. Conrad provided the necessary vision for community expansions while consistently meeting and beating annual budgets. Conrad also helped to engineer any necessary paradigm switches e.g. converting independent living units to assisted living units etc.
During his retirement, Conrad spent time traveling, hunting and playing golf. He also served on the board at Valley View Retirement Community.
He was a member of Mountain View Mennonite Chapel, Reedsville; he was a member of the Kiwanis Club, where he served as President and a member of the Rotary Club in Williamsport, MD.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and his buddies, Don, Chuck, and Scott at his happy place, "the farm".
Conrad had a unique sense of humor that will not be forgotten by those who knew him. He will be missed greatly.
A Celebration of Conrad's Life will be held at Locust Grove Mennonite church on Saturday, January 11th at 2 PM. Heavy hors d'oeuvres will be served. Please join family and friends and share a memory.
Should friends desire, memorials may be made to: Mountain View Mennonite Chapel, 104 Shelly Drive, Reedsville, PA 17084.
Arrangements are under the care of Henderson Funeral Home, 3813 West Main St., Belleville, PA 17004.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020