Dr. Constancio A. Ramirez
Chambersburg - Dr. Constancio A. Ramirez, 91, of Chambersburg passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was born on September 1, 1928 in the Philippines, the son of the late Pedro S. Ramirez & Julia A. Ramirez. His wife of 55 years, Petrona Belza Ramirez, MD preceded him in death on September 17, 2015.
Constancio graduated as valedictorian of his high school and finished medical school in Manila at the University of Santo Tomas in 1955. He came to the United States the following year and after a series of residencies, he settled down in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania where he and Petrona raised their five children.
He was a pathologist at the Chambersburg Hospital from 1966 until his retirement in 1993. He continued to enjoy traveling, photography, gardening, spending time with loved ones, and watching his family grow which eventually included 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Constancio was an active member of Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church, and along with his wife shared a passion for supporting various charitable causes. He had an unending generosity, never forgetting his humble beginnings, and he helped many individuals to obtain an education - just as his Aunt had done for him, which enabled him to become the first in his family to attend university.
He is survived by his five children, Susan Ford (Louis) of Randallstown, MD, Mary Ann Riesenberg (William) of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Peter Ramirez (Jill) of Missouri City, TX, Dr. Thomas Ramirez of Annandale, VA & Mark Ramirez (Tiffanie) of Chambersburg, and numerous grandchildren. A public memorial will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home Inc., Chambersburg. Online condolences may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020