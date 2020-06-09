Cora Heckman
Cora Heckman

St. Thomas - Cora G. Heckman, 97, of St. Thomas, PA died June 8, 2020, at her daughter's residence in Chambersburg, PA.

Born January 17, 1923 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late J. Harvey and Nannie (Bricker) Miller

Together Cora and her late husband, Eldon, farmed and operated a butcher shop. She enjoyed quilting and sewing.

Cora was a member of Old Order River Brethren.

Surviving family includes six children, Doris J. Landis and Lloyd E. and wife Patricia Heckman both of Chambersburg, Janet L. and husband Harry Taylor and Melvin L. and wife Ellen Heckman both of Mercersburg, Anna S. and husband Dale Niswander and David A. and wife Ada Heckman both of St. Thomas. Twenty-two grandchildren, sixty-three great grandchildren and a brother, Seth Miller of St. Thomas. Cora was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon L. Heckman, who died July 23, 2001. A son, Harold H. Heckman, son in law, Daniel A. Landis, grandchildren, Devon Landis and Ryetta Niswander, and siblings, Samuel and Alva Miller, Barbara Burkholder, Elizabeth Meyers, Ruth Zullinger, and Miriam Byers.

Viewing 5 to 8 PM Friday June 12th, at Lemasters Meeting House, Steele Ave., Lemasters, PA.

Funeral service 10 AM Saturday June 13, 2020 at the Lemasters Meeting House, Lemasters, with Pastors Laban Burkholder, John Christner, and David Heckman officiating. Burial at Meyers Cemetery, Mercersburg.

The family requests the omission of flowers. Contributions may be made to SpiritTrust Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17201.

Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg.






Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lininger-Fries Funeral Home, Inc.
47 North Park Avenue
Mercersburg, PA 17236
(717) 328-2812
