|
|
Cora V. Thompson
Chambersburg - Cora "Corky" V. (Keyes) Thompson was born April 21, 1935 in Hagerstown, MD to Reginald O. Keyes, Sr. and Cecelia (Stoner) Keyes. She entered eternal peace on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Corky met and married her loving husband, Edward A. Thompson, Sr. and was blessed with four children. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and was affectionately called "Mimi" by her grandchildren. She always supported her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She also enjoyed going to Florida during the winter months to be with her son Eddie and spending time with him. She never complained and was always ready for a road trip or to attend a sporting event supporting her grandchildren.
Cora was a 1954 graduate of North Street School, Hagerstown, MD. She enjoyed playing bingo, looking at soap operas, game shows, westerns and doing her word puzzles. She also enjoyed eating out and eating breakfast at McDonald's a ritual with her friend Toni. The staff knew her and always greeted her with a smile.
She was a member of Saint James African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church and a member of the Chancel Choir.
In addition to her parents, Corky was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward A. Thompson, Sr.; two brothers, William (Billy) Keyes, Sr. and Reginald (Junie) Keyes, Jr.; two sisters Delores Keyes and Lorraine (Stoner) Miller; and Howard (Jergens) Kent, Jr., a cousin she considered a brother; and a loving grandson, Brandon R. Sewell.
She is survived by two daughters, Gwendolyn T. Sewell (Anthony) of Greencastle, PA, and Torey L. Thompson (Clifford Kelly) of Chambersburg, PA; two sons, Edward A. Thompson, Jr. of Middleburg, FL and Derrick E. Thompson of New Bern, NC; granddaughters, Pierce M. Peiffer (Donald III), Cirsten L. Kelly, Bianca R. Shaffer, and Jasmine T. Sewell; and great-grandchildren Amaya, Tai and Brenlee. She is also survived by a cousin, Joy Snowden who she considered a sister, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 4, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Pastor Roger Wilmer, Pastor Cheryl Wilmer and Rev. Renata Moseley Harper will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. James AME Church, 510 South Main St., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Condolences may be shared on her Book of Memories Page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 30, 2019