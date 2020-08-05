Coralie Ann Johnson
Chambersburg - Coralie Ann Johnson, 81, of Chambersburg, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Magnolias of Chambersburg. Born October 26, 1938 in Harrisburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Russell H. and Cora A. Myers Baker.
Coralie was a graduate of Shippensburg State College. She was employed as an elementary school teacher for 40 years until her retirement from Marion Elementary School. Coralie was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and Cavalry United Methodist Church in Fayetteville where she enjoyed singing in the church choir. She also enjoyed music, poetry, writing and bowling.
She is survived by her husband, Guy Johnson of Shippensburg; two sons, Matthew B. Osman (Penny Kimple) of Fayetteville, and Marc B. Osman of Shippensburg; step-daughter, Brandy Dell (Jason); seven grandchildren, Britton M. Osman (Laura Souders), Kaylie Benner, Devon Osman, Kaitlyn Forcino, Marissa Johnson, Ethan Johnson, and Cody Dell; two great grandchildren, Ky-Aire and Anyia Statum; and her two life-long friends, Sue Rosenberry and Michelle Osman. In addition to her parents, Coralie was preceded in death by her first husband, Michael B. Osman.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Suzanne Elliott will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Churchville Cemetery in Steelton, PA. Condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
.