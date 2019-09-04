Services
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Coreena Sue Culbertson


1968 - 2019
Coreena Sue Culbertson Obituary
Coreena Sue Culbertson

Orrstown - Coreena Sue Culbertson, 51, of Orrstown, departed this life on the morning of Sunday, September 1, 2019, at her home. She was born on July 29, 1968, in Gettysburg, the daughter of Thomas L. Carbaugh, Sr., and Monta (Shaw) Beaver and husband Terry. Coreena married Steven C. Culbertson in the fall of 1985. Earlier in life, Coreena worked at the former Stanley and J. Schonaman Companies. Most recently she worked as a home caregiver for Comfort Keepers. Coreena was a member of the Shippensburg Faith Chapel for over thirty-five years. In her free time she enjoyed reading, flowers, crafts, and riding motorcycles. She liked going to parks and loved being in the mountains. Coreena loved her dogs, she especially raising her Puggles. Coreena will be remembered as having the greatest smile and laugh. As someone who would go far out of her way to help someone. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandsons. Coreena was a wonderful grandmother. She loved and greatly missed her late brother, Thomas, Jr., and you could be sure that Coreena would never hang up the phone without saying, "I love you." She is survived by her father; mother and step-father, Monta and Terry Beaver of Fayetteville; her husband, Steven C, Culbertson; her son, Steven C. Culbertson, Jr.; and grandsons, Steven, III and Kenneth Culbertson, all of Orrstown. Coreena was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas L. Culbertson, Jr. Her funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Rev. Doyle Rogers will officiate. Interment will be private. Viewing will be Saturday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
