Cornelia "Connie" Widder
Chambersburg - Cornelia Grace "Connie" Widder , 93, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Menno Haven Nursing Facility in Chambersburg. Born April 24, 1926 in Chambersburg (Guilford Springs), PA., she was the daughter of the late John Albert and Celia (Light) Hoffeditz. She married Vernon C. Widder on August 18, 1945 in Hagerstown, MD. He died on March 28, 2016.
Connie was employed by the Stanley Company as a seamstress until the birth of their first child and then became a stay-at-home wife and mother. She was a lifetime member of Heidelberg Reformed Church in Marion, PA and actively participated in missions work. She was also a long-time member of the Kauffman Ruritan Club and Community Center where she managed the bookings and oversaw kitchen operations until her retirement in 2010.
She is survived by three children, Lucinda Custer of Chambersburg; John C. Widder (husband of Blossom Nowell) of Chambersburg; and Roy L. Widder (husband of Katrina Nowell) of Waynesboro; six grandchildren Laura Custer, Benjamin Widder and wife Cindy, Mark Widder and wife Jean, Chad Widder and wife Melissa, Tiffany Bricker and husband Brock, Matthew Widder and wife Emily and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers.
A viewing will be held on Thursday January 16 from 6:00-8:00 PM at the Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home, Greencastle with funeral services on Friday, January 17 at 2:00 PM at the same location with Rev. David Riley officiating. Interment will be at the Cedar Hill Cemetery, Greencastle, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to the Heidelberg Church, 166 Colorado St, PO Box 381, Marion, PA 17235. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020