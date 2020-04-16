|
Cortney Peyton
Chambersburg - Cortney Reed Peyton, 60, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his home. Born June 7, 1959 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Edmund William Peyton, Sr. and Cleydieth Brisco Peyton. Cortney was a graduate of CASHS. He attended Brownsville Church of God, was a Philadelphia Eagles fan, loved music and enjoyed tinkering. He was employed in maintenance at the Chambersburg Recreation Center for the past 25 years.
He is survived by four siblings, Carmen Jones, Edmund Peyton, Jr., Bradley Peyton and wife Audrey, and Tracy Peyton, all of Chambersburg; five nieces and two nephews. In addition to his parents, Cortney was preceded in death by his sister, Natalie Adams.
Services will be private. Interment will be in Lebanon Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg, PA. Condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020