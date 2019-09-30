Services
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-2828
Graveside service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Welsh Run Church of the Brethren Cemetery
CPL. Donald Angle

Greencastle - CPL. Donald E. Angle, age 21, was killed in action on July 25, 1950 near Yongdong, South Korea. His remains had been buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl in Honolulu, Hawaii since 1955. Through advancement in forensic technology, his remains were positively identified and his family notified by the Department of the Army.

Born September 11, 1928 on the family dairy farm near Welsh Run, PA, he was the son of the late H. Raymond and Nellie V. (Shinham) Angle. He had worked for the former Moller Pipe Organ Co. in Hagerstown and attended the Locust Level School.

Donald served in the US Army, Company C, 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division. He was awarded the Purple Heart.

Surviving family are two sisters, Dorothy J. Mills of Chambersburg, Eleanor L. Miller of Mercersburg; two brothers, John E. Angle of Greencastle and Charles L. Angle of Smithsburg, MD. There are two deceased brothers, Harold R. Angle and Kenneth R. Angle.

A graveside memorial service with military honors will be held on Sunday October 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Welsh Run Church of the Brethren Cemetery near Mercersburg with Pastor Paul Martin officiating. The family respectively requests to the public to show proper dignity and honor as they reverently lay their brother to rest with his parents. The Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle has assisted the Angle family with the service arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 30, 2019
