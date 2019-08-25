Services
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Crene Ilene (Barmont) Reisinger


1930 - 2019
Crene Ilene (Barmont) Reisinger Obituary
Crene Ilene (Barmont) Reisinger

Shippensburg - Crene Ilene (Barmont) Reisinger, 89, departed this life on the afternoon of Thursday, August 22, 2019, at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg. She was born on March 11, 1930, in Salem, PA, a daughter of the late William and Olive (Piper) Barmont. Crene was a 1948 graduate of SASHS, served as the class president, and was also voted most popular of her graduating class. She married Ralph Leroy Fleagle, Jr., on June 7, 1949. He preceded her in death on August 29, 1974, after twenty-five years of marriage. Crene was also married to Kenneth R. Reisinger on March 7, 1980. He preceded her in death as well on March 5, 2017, after thirty-seven years of marriage. Crene worked as a weaver for the former Richards Textiles for over forty years and was also a cosmetologist, who taught at the former Edy's School of Beauty. She was a member of the Grace United Church of Christ, Shippensburg, for over sixty years, serving in many capacities, including as a member of the church consistory. In her free time, Crene enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Europe, gardening, and cooking. Crene will always be remembered as a devoted mother, loving grandmother and great grandmother, who leaves behind a legacy of a strong Christian faith and hard work. She is survived by three sons, Arnold R. Fleagle and wife Faye of Stow, OH, Dennis L. Fleagle and wife Margie of Shippensburg, and Rick B. Fleagle and wife Peggy of Fairfield; a step-son, Kenneth R. Reisinger, Jr., of Mechanicsburg; a step-daughter, Susan Kauffman and husband Gregg of Shippensburg; nine grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; one sister, Haddiee Rosenberry of Shippensburg; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and both husbands, Crene was preceded in death by her brother, Lewis Barmont; and four sisters, Ann Meals, Carrie Plasterer, Phoebe Cormany, and Olive Plasterer. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Her son, Dr. Arnold R. Fleagle, her grandson, Pastor Matthew A. Fleagle, and Pastor George W. Heckard will officiate. Interment will follow in the Air Hill Cemetery. Viewing will be Tuesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and one hour prior to the funeral on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the at 3551 N. Broad St. Philadelphia, PA 19140. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 25, 2019
