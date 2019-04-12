|
|
Crystal Jean Yoder
Chambersburg, PA - Crystal Jean Yoder, age 51, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away at the Chambersburg Hospital on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Born November 7, 1967, in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Lena Scott Mumper.
Crystal was a 1985 graduate of CASHS. She worked as the office manager and co-owner of DJ Repair in Chambersburg. She was a member of Brandts Church of the Brethren in St. Thomas, where she participated in the adult Sunday School Class, the Pioneer Club, serving on mission trips, and teaching children's Sunday School Classes. She was also a member of the Chambersburg YMCA. Crystal enjoyed athletic training, running, swimming, golf, hiking, and admiring God's beautiful creations.
Surviving is her beloved husband of 24 years, Daryl J. Yoder, whom she married on October 22, 1994, two brothers, Joseph Mumper (wife Pam) of Mercersburg, PA and Mark Mumper of Chambersburg, PA; her in-laws, John and Lucille Yoder of Waynesboro, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 9 AM at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Quincy, PA, with a memorial service immediately following at Brandt's Church of the Brethren, 8003 Brandt's Church Rd, St. Thomas, PA 17252, where Pastor Roger Myers will officiate. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 15, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-9 PM in the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the above church's mission fund at the above address. Online condolences may be offered on Crystal's Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 12, 2019