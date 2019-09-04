|
|
Curtis E. Bryant
- - Heaven is rejoicing as yet another Saint was welcomed Home on Friday, August 30, 2019. Curtis, age 86, was born August 8, 1933 in Fort Dodge, Iowa to the late Earl W. Bryant and Ernestine L. (Brown) Bryant. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by brother Thomas (Marilyn) and sister Delores (Vern) West.
He is survived by wife of sixty-seven years, Betty Marie Bryant, and younger brothers Dave (Karen ) Bryant, and Neal (Linda) Bryant; children Doyle Curtis (Leslie), Theresa Joy Ressler (Robert), and Daniel Earl (Patsy); seven grandchildren; Amy (Darrell), Derek, Christopher, Jeremy (Janelle), Heidi (Joshua), Jason and Alexis; sixteen great grandchildren; Zachary, Austin, Olivia, Benjamin, Colin, Allison, Dylan, Peyton, Hayley, Wesley, Abigail, Lillyann, Lydia, Grace, Brodey, Rylan, and three step great-grandchildren Bethany, Rylan, and Raegan.
Curtis answered God's call to Pastoral Ministry in 1960, and moved the family to Columbia Kentucky, where he was Pastor at Beulah Chapel and Bloomington Brethren in Christ Churches. He went on to pastor the following Churches: In 1966, Clear Creek Brethren in Christ Church in Everett, PA., In 1988, Montgomery Brethren in Christ Church in Upton, PA., In 1998, Mount Union Church in Mench, PA until 2008, and finally at Rays Cove Christian Church until 2010. He and His wife Betty also served as Prayer Leaders at Roxbury Holiness Camp for many years. Curtis was also, past Chaplain of Breezewood Fire Company.
Curtis's passion for people continued even after retirement. Visiting those in the hospital, and helping people meet their spiritual needs, were priority. He would often be asked to officiate at funerals where families had no church involvement.
Our family get-togethers were the highlights of his life, and he took delight in being involved in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities.
Friends and Family will be received on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Akers Funeral Home, Inc., 299 Raystown Road, Everett, PA 15537 from 4-8 P.M. and on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of service at the church.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Clear Creek Brethren in Christ Church, 357 Eshelmen Road, Everett, PA 15537, with Rev. John Geyer officiating.
Burial will be held at Mt. Chapel Cemetery, Breezewood, PA
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Curtis to the Raystown Ambulance Service,4 E South St, Everett, PA 15537.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 4, 2019