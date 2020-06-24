Curtis Hershey
Greencastle - Curtis Alan Hershey, 58, of Greencastle, Pennsylvania passed away suddenly June 23, 2020 at home. He was born on August 22, 1961 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Howard and Dorothy (Hill) Hershey. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He dedicated his life to operating Hershey's Auto Machine, where he made racing engines.He loved attending dirt track races with his son, Joey. He attended Ebenezer United Brethren Church in Greencastle, PA.
He is survived by his loving wife of thirteen years, Michelle Hornbaker Hershey, and his two sons; Curtis A. (husband of Sheri) Hershey Jr. of Huntingdon, Pa., and Joey (husband of Gayle) Hershey of Chambersburg, his daughter, Amellia Lucille Hershey at home and a step-son, Billy Hornbaker of Cameron, North Carolina. He is also survived by two sisters; Tina and Sue Ann and two brothers, Steven and Barry. He was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday evening at 7:00 PM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg. The family will receive friends from 2:00 till 4:00 PM and 5:00 till 7:00 PM on Monday. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.