Curtis Shreiner
Curtis Shreiner

Chambersburg - Obituary for Curtis L. Shreiner

Curtis L. (Curt) Shreiner, 63, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 27, 2020 at Meyersdale Healthcare and Rehabilitation. He was born on April 13, 1957 in Chambersburg the son of Robert (Bob) & Ina (Reichard) Shreiner. He married his wife, Rhonda (Brake) Shreiner on August 29, 1981.

Curt loved the outdoors and sports. He enjoyed playing, coaching, and refereeing football and baseball. He was also an avid hunter and enjoyed time in the woods. His passion for racing was strong, and spent many of his weekends going to the races both early and late in life. Over the years, Curt served on/in many different boards, clubs, and organizations, volunteering much of his time to the community. Curt loved life and helping others.

Curt is survived by his two sons: Courtney Shreiner of Greencastle, PA and Aaron Shreiner of St. Thomas, PA, and a grandson, Carter Shreiner of Greencastle. PA. He is also survived by his mother, Ina (Reichard) Shreiner of Chambersburg, PA and his sister, Amy (Shreiner) Mata and husband Mark of Huntsville, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rhonda Brake Shreiner, his father, Robert Shreiner and grandparents David & Goldie (Brookens) Reichard.

A Celebration of Curts life will be held Saturday Oct. 31, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd., 6492 L.W.W., St. Thomas with Rev. Harold Yeager officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
