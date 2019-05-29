Services
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
Curvin J. Gochenour Jr. Obituary
Curvin J. Gochenour, Jr.

Orrstown, PA - Curvin Joseph Gochenour, Jr., 87, a resident of the Southeastern Veterans Center, and formerly of Orrstown, PA, died Monday, May 20, 2019, in the Southeastern Veterans Center, Spring City, PA.

Born Sunday, December 13, 1931, in Monoghan Township, York County, PA, he was the son of the late Curvin, Sr., and Mary (Gayman) Gochenour.

A 1950 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School. Curvin went on to serve honorably in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Curvin worked in maintenance for the Scotland School for Veterans Children, Scotland, PA, with 20 years of service.

He was a former member of the Burt J. Asper American Legion Post # 46, Chambersburg, PA. His hobbies included, spending time with his family, and enjoying the woods and wildlife with his beloved wife Shirley (Shirl) that surrounded their log home in Orrstown. He enjoyed attending church, and prayer meetings at the Southeastern Veterans Center. He enjoyed playing BINGO, and trivia games at the Veterans Center. Curvin had a true love of poems and reciting them, and how he sang songs to his children when they visited, and also sang wonderfully in church.

Surviving is his beloved wife of 61 years, Shirley A. Kennedy Gochenour, whom he married on March 9, 1958; three children, Sabrina A. (husband Fred) Railing, of Fleetwood, PA, Curvin J. Gochenour, III, of Chambersburg, and Jennifer J. Stopyra, of Orrstown; five grandchildren, Shannon (husband Andrew) Egan, Captain Zachary (wife Brooke) Railing, Jillian (husband Joel) Salmon, Timothy Stopyra, Jr., and Emmalee Stopyra; four great grandchildren, Zander Salmon, Monroe Salmon, Primrose Egan, and Calvin Egan; two sisters, and one brother.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandchild, Sabrina M. (Railing) Felise in 2007, and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral & Crematorium Inc. with Pastor Gary Yoder officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hall Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the Oscar M. Hykes American Legion Post # 223 Minutemen. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on May 29, 2019
