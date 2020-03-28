Services
Lochstampfor Funeral Home
48 South Church Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-6312
Chambersburg - Cynthia A. Peck, 65 of Chambersburg, PA passed away on March 28, 2020. Cindy grew up in Chamberburg and was part of a six-member loving family. Cindy was also the proud older twin to her sister Sandy. Cindy & Sandy excelled in school and had many friends. Cindy was on the swimming & diving teams in high school and won many diving meets. She went on to attend college at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Cindy also had a talent for art and was a great drawer and piano player. Cindy was always alongside her twin for all of life's adventures and had a very beautiful spirit and laugh. Cindy's love and spirit and the family's love for Cindy will continue for eternity. Cindy will be missed greatly. She outlived her parents and her loving twin Sandy who passed away 5 years ago. She is survived by her sister Marji Peck of New Jersey and brother William Peck and his family of Bel Air, Maryland.

Cindy's funeral & service will be private and held on Saturday, April 4, 2020. It will be held at Lochstampfor Funeral Home in Waynesboro, PA. For more information or to send condolences please call the funeral home at (717) 789-3107 or visit http://www.lochstampforfh.com. Flowers will not be accepted.

Burial services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg, PA
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
