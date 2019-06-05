|
Cynthia "Cyndi" Anne Riegel
Chambersburg - With profound sadness, Cynthia "Cyndi" Anne Riegel passed away on May 26, 2019 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. She was a sweet soul who was kind, caring, and loving. Cyndi was a very adventurous woman, leaving home at the age of 19 to drive across the US and take up residency in California where she earned her Bachelor's degree at California State University, Long Beach, then accomplished her Master's degree in Special Education from San Diego State University. Cyndi worked at San Diego Gas & Electric to pay for her education while going to school. She last taught at Dana Point, H.S. in Orange County, California, where the mainstreamed students adored her. Cyndi was an avid reader and animal lover who enjoyed volunteering at animal shelters. Most of all, Cyndi had an affectionate laugh and loved being with family and friends.
We have fond memories of time spent with her at the family beach house on the Chesapeake Bay, our aunt & uncle's house on the Potomac River in Piney Point, MD, and summer beach trips to Nags Head, NC.
Cyndi was 51 years old, and is survived by her mother Joyce M. Riegel, of Chambersburg, PA, her brother, David W. Riegel and Brooke Huff Riegel, of Baltimore, MD, her sister, Kimberly Riegel Johnson and her husband, Jeff, of Mont Vernon, NH, four nieces and nephews; Emma Riegel, Cameron Riegel, Jacqueline Foster, Ryan Foster, her Aunt Barbara and Uncle George Brstilo of Piney Point, MD and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Most of all Cyndi loved her family, always keeping up with her nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Cyndi was preceded in death earlier this year by her Father, Robert B. Riegel.
A service will be held at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Rd, Chambersburg, PA on June 8, 2019 at 11:00 am.
In Cyndi's memory, a "Tiny Library" will be built (location to be announced). Donations to the Special Olympics or the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, www.cvas-pets.org are welcome.
Published in Public Opinion on June 5, 2019