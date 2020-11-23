D. Eugene Gayman
Chambersburg - D. Eugene Gayman, age 89, Chambersburg, son of the late Harry Alvin Gayman and Catharine Elizabeth (Niswander) Gayman, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 21, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home.
Eugene was a lifelong farmer, owning and operating a 100-acre dairy farm for 50+ years. When they moved off the home farm, he and his wife also raised rabbits as a hobby. In addition, he was a rural mail carrier for the Chambersburg Post Office for many years and was appointed as State Director of the Farmer's Home Administration, where he served for several years. Mr. Gayman finished his career, working for Nationwide Insurance as an Insurance Agent for the Don McClure Agency and retiring later from the William M L Etter Agency, where he specialized in farm and crop insurance.
A community leader and servant, Mr. Gayman served on many associations and entities to improve the quality of life in our area. He had a heart for education and agriculture.
He served on the Chambersburg Area School Board for more than 30 years, many of those years as the school board president, the Lincoln Intermediate Unit School Board, and the Franklin County Vocational Technical Board (re-named the Franklin County Career Tech Center). He served and held offices on a variety of farm-related boards and councils: Franklin County Farmer's Advisory Council, Franklin County Farmer's Association, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau (PFB), and was Vice President of the Pennsylvania Farmer's Association (PFA) and served at many of their national conventions. He helped preserve many acres of farmland as an active member and officer of the Franklin County Agricultural Land Preservation Board. He served on the Franklin County Planning Commission and Letterkenny Industrial Development Association (LIDA), and was elected to the Pennsylvania State University Trustee Board to represent agricultural entities, where he served for six years.
Mr. Gayman was an active member of Crider's United Brethren Church, where he also spent some time serving on the board.
He was an avid family man and is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Evelyn (Wingert) Gayman, his 4 children, Dennis (wife Cheryl Kendall) Gayman, Karen (husband Michael) Brindle, Randy (wife Lois Myers) Gayman, and Kathy Cooper, all of Chambersburg. He is also survived by one brother, Glenn (wife Eunice) Gayman, St. Thomas, and by 12 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by one child, Gary Gayman, a son-in-law, Michael Cooper, a brother, Wayne A. Gayman; and a great-grandson, Andrew Shane Armstrong.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private service will be held for family members on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Crider's United Brethren Church. A public viewing at Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA, will be on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
Memorial contributions can be made to Crider's United Brethren Church, 2380 Loudon Road, Chambersburg, PA or Spirit Trust Lutheran Home Health and Hospice Care, Chambersburg, PA.
