D. Melvin Eby
D. Melvin Eby

Chambersburg - D. Melvin Eby (96) of Menno Haven went to be with the Lord on October 29, 2020. He was born on September 13, 1924. His wife Miriam (Strite) Eby preceded him in death in September, 2015.

Surviving are five children: daughters Karen Butts and husband, Gregory, of Waynesboro, PA; Helen Leinbach Frank and husband, Alan, of N. Webster, IN; Charlotte Kulp and husband, Don, of New Freedom, PA; sons Arvin Eby and wife, Linette, of Waynesboro, PA, and Carroll (Dewey) Eby and wife, Valerie, of Waynesboro, PA. Also surviving are 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He is survived by one sister, Ida Mae Horst of Chambersburg, PA.

Melvin was a 1942 graduate of Clear Spring High School. He was employed for 42 years at Burkholder's Floor Covering as a flooring mechanic. In retirement he was active in volunteer work.

Melvin and Miriam were members of Salem Ridge Mennonite Church. They were residents of Menno Haven for more than 20 years.

Interment will be at Salem Ridge Community Church, Greencastle, PA, with a family graveside service on Thursday, November 5.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Cove Valley Christian Youth Camp of Mercersburg, PA. Arrangements were by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com






Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
