Chambersburg - D. Sharpe Keller, 92, of Chambersburg passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at The Chambersburg Hospital. He was born July 12,1926 in South Hampton Township, PA, the son of the late Joseph and Edith (Zeger) Keller. Sharpe was a member of the Salem United Brethren Church. He attended Greenvillage School, was a former member of the PA Farm Bureau, enjoyed singing in the Keller Quartet and the Cantatas at Church. His passion was Dairy Farming. Surviving are his son, Donald E. Keller, two grandchildren: Amy Mummert (Dale), Michael Keller (Jaime); five great grandchildren: Maggie, Jaicee, Maylee Keller, Grace, Isaac Mummert and brother, Maurice Keller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edna, three brothers: Josie "John" Keller,Eugene Keller, Galen Keller; five sisters: Mabel Knoll, Margaret Keller, Stella Bricker, Hazel Rosenberry, Doris Mentzer; great grandson, Clayton Keller and daughter in law Gwen Keller. The service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Sellers Funeral Home with the Rev. Jason Bakker officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Lincoln Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Salem United Brethren Church, 4349 Letterkenny Road,Chambersburg, PA 17201. Published in Public Opinion on May 19, 2019