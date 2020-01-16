|
In Loving Memory of
Daisy R. Allen
May 24, 1935 - February 17, 2017
3 years ago today we lost a very special person,
A wife, A mother, grandmother and great grandmother who we hold dearly in our hearts.
We still think about you and miss you everyday. Some days are harder than others especially around the holidays knowing you won't be here.
If we could change things, we would, even if only for a day just to see you one more time, but we know we can't. You will always be loved and missed.
Until we see you again.
Missed by your,
Husband, Children, Grandchildren and great Grandchildren
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020