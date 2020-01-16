Resources
More Obituaries for Daisy Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daisy R. Allen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daisy R. Allen In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Daisy R. Allen

May 24, 1935 - February 17, 2017

3 years ago today we lost a very special person,

A wife, A mother, grandmother and great grandmother who we hold dearly in our hearts.

We still think about you and miss you everyday. Some days are harder than others especially around the holidays knowing you won't be here.

If we could change things, we would, even if only for a day just to see you one more time, but we know we can't. You will always be loved and missed.

Until we see you again.

Missed by your,

Husband, Children, Grandchildren and great Grandchildren
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daisy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -