Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA 17013
(717) 243-4511
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA 17013
Dale E. Perry


1965 - 2019
Dale E. Perry Obituary
Dale E. Perry

Carlisle - Dale E. Perry, 53, of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019.

He was born May 29, 1965 in Chambersburg to Charles J. Perry of Shippensburg and the late Sona J. (Spero) Perry. Dale was the widower of Julie (Garman) Perry who passed away in 2006.

He was a 1983 graduate of Shippensburg High School. Dale worked half of his adult life for Dice Tire Services, Carlisle and the other half for Carlisle Construction Materials. When he wasn't working, he loved to golf and enjoyed bowling in several local leagues.

In addition to his father, Dale is survived by one son, Nicholas Perry of Carlisle; three brothers, Charles J. (wife Susan) Perry of Whitehouse, TN, Paul E. (wife Ronda) Perry of Newburg, and Anthony R. (wife Brenda) Perry of Newburg; and two grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013 with Pastor Jim Moss officiating. Burial will follow at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Dale to , Central Pennsylvania, 3544 North Progress Ave. Suite 103 Harrisburg, PA 17110.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 3, 2019
