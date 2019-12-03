|
Dale Glunt
Shirleysburg - Dale L. Glunt, 85, formerly of Shade Gap, PA and more recently of Hill Valley Road, Shirleysburg, PA, died Monday, December 2, 2019 at his home.
Born April 18, 1934 in Dublin Twp., Huntingdon Co., PA, he was a son of the late Willis and Esther (Murphy) Glunt. He was united in marriage to the former Helen C. Park on October 2, 1954. Mrs. Glunt preceded in death on April 30, 2006.
He is survived by five children, Elwood "Woody" Glunt and wife Trudy of Shade Gap, PA, Sherman Glunt and wife Rhonda of Chambersburg, PA, Kathy White and husband Allen of Lewistown, PA, Maxine Whitsel and husband Donnie of RD, Shirleysburg, PA and Kevin Glunt and wife Andrea of West Decatur, PA, thirteen grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
He is also survived by seven siblings, Wendell Glunt of Shade Gap, PA, Clifford E. Glunt, Sr. of McConnellsburg, PA, Leriwyn "George" Glunt of Hustontown, PA, Darrel Glunt of Burnt Cabins, PA, Charlene Mitchell of Enola, PA, Marlene Stull of Gettysburg, PA and Glenda Varner of Orbisonia, PA. He was preceded in death by one son, Duane, one great grandson, three brothers, Edward, Loyd and Galen Glunt and one sister, Donna Faye Glunt.
Mr. Glunt attended the Cromwell United Bible Church, RD, Three Springs, PA.
He retired in 1996 from Chambersburg Hospital after 42 years service.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Cromwell United Bible Church, 19799 Hill Valley Road, Three Springs, PA with Pastor Titus Palmer officiating. Interment will be made at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, RD, Shade Gap, PA. Friends may call at the Martin R. Brown Funeral Home, 565 Ridgley St., Orbisonia, PA 6 - 9 PM on Friday and at the church one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cromwell United Bible Church, 19799 Hill Valley Road, Three Springs, PA 17264.
Online condolences and further information can be obtained at martinrbrownfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019