|
|
Dale V. Reamer
Chambersburg - Dale V. Reamer, 69, of Chambersburg, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Manor Care, Carlisle. Born on July 15, 1950 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Elmond Leroy "Roy" Reamer and Gladys Helman Reamer.
Dale was a 1968 graduate of James Buchanan High School and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He worked locally as a general contractor for many years and established Reamer Fencing, which is still in operation today.
He is survived by his wife, Saundra Barnhart Reamer, whom he married on March 20, 1971; three children, Joshua (Heather) Reamer of Newburg, Jeremiah (Maranda) Reamer of Harrisonburg, VA, and Julia (Dion) Grabill of Everett; one brother, Dennis (Judy) Reamer; three sisters, B. Karen Strock, Marianne Reamer, and Melanie (Dennis) Bard. He will also be greatly missed by his 10 grandchildren, Caleb, Rose, Daisy, Jenna, Nathanael, Anna, Vance, Oliver, Willow and Fern. He was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Geyer, and two brothers, David and James.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, in the chapel of the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home 333 Falling Spring Road Chambersburg, with viewing from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. Pastor Jeremiah Reamer will officiate. Interment will follow in Lincoln Cemetery.
The family requests the omission of flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Victory Baptist Mission, 521 Alleghany Avenue Harrisonburg, VA 22802. Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019