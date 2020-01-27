|
Dale Wingert
Chambersburg - Obituary for Dale Monroe Wingert
Dale Monroe Wingert, 74, of Chambersburg , Pennsylvania, and formerly from St. Thomas passed away January 25, 2020 at Chambers Point Nursing Home. He was born on October 7, 1945 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Abraham and Irene (Hawk) Wingert. He will be remembered by his family as a good husband, father, grandfather, sibling and friend. It is impossible to think of our Daddy and not smile. He was full of life and love. He enjoyed gardening and was well known for his cucumber and onions. He had been a truck driver for 40 years, and made many friends who became like family members.
He is survived by his four children: Timothy L. (husband of Kim) Wingert of St. Thomas, Tina Stone of Waynesboro, Tammie (wife of Bobert, Rock) Lindo of St. Thomas, Tracie (wife of Ed) Harnish of Chambersburg. He has two step-children, Christopher (husband of Lisa) Trivett of Rogersville, TN and Robin (wife of Dan) Anglin of Colonial Beach, VA. He has eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren and one great-grandpuppy. He is also survived by two sisters; Phyllis Stahl of Chambersburg and Jean Alleman of Chambersburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Barnhart Wingert, and two sisters, Faye Wingert and Joyce Snider.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday at 2:00 PM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, St. Thomas with Rev. John Bayer officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday evening at the funeral home from 6:00 till 8:00 PM and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donation be sent to Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road W., Chambersburg, PA , 17201 or to Grace Brethren Church, 315 S. Edwards Ave., Chambersburg, PA. 17202. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020