|
|
Dallas E. Garman
Shippensburg, PA - Dallas E. Garman, 94, of Shippensburg, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born Wednesday, February 24, 1926 in Camp Hill, Cumberland County, he was a son of the late L. Dean and Helen Baker Garman, Sr. Dallas was a United States Army Veteran serving in WWII. He retired in 1984 from Letterkenny Army Depot as a heavy equipment operator.
He was a member of the Shippensburg First Church of God where he served on the Church Council and also served as an Usher, Deacon, Greeter, Junior Church Teacher, Bible School Helper, and taught Sunday school for over 50 years. He was a member of the Shippensburg AARP #2525, the Christian Business Men's Association, and the Tanglewood Hunting Camp. Dallas received a certificate from the Harrisburg School of the Bible and the Shippensburg School District.
Dallas enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Nancy M. Diehl Garman whom he married April 22, 1950; one daughter, Joanne L. (Howard) Bly, Shippensburg; three grandchildren, Michelle L. Bly and husband, Tony Shetter, Waynesboro, Tara A. (Jason) Mowery, Chambersburg, and Jennifer L. Bly, and her husband Jamal Boubakri, Montclair, VA; five great grandchildren, Carter, Callie, Leena, Nora, and Layla; one brother, L. Dean Garman, Jr., Mechanicsburg; and three sisters, Lucille Flohr, Baer, DE, Joyce Binner, Dillsburg, and Delores Kearns, Chambersburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Harold Garman; and two sisters, Rosalie Carmack and Betty Livingston.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shippensburg First Church of God, 121 East King Street, Shippensburg, PA 17257
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 18 to May 20, 2020