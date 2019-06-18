Services
St. Thomas - Dana A'Leesa North (Smith) Ciafre, 63, of St. Thomas, Pennsylvania passed away June 16, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on July 2, 1955 in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania to Daniel and Blanche (Parson) Smith. She had worked as a florist for Sprenkle & Hoke Florist until their closing. She enjoyed flowers, sunsets, her sons favorite football teams, and her dog, Champ. She especially enjoyed going on long motorcycle rides with her partner, Rodney Kriner.

Dana is survived by her three children: Heather (wife of Charles) Frishmuth of Malvern, PA, Curtis Myers of Phoenixville, PA, and Andrew Myers of St. Thomas. She has two grandchildren; Maddie Myers and Arvella Frishmuth. She is survived by a sister, Cindy (John Zeigler) Smith of Dry Run, PA and Harold (Roxanne) Smith of Greencastle, PA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel & Blanche Smith.

A Celebration of Her Life will be held at a later date. The family requests the omission of flowers and asks that memorial donations be made to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road W., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on June 18, 2019
