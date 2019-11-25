|
Dana R. "Danny" Bricker
Chambersburg - Dana R. "Danny" Bricker, 61 of Chambersburg, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital.
He was born November 5, 1958 in Chambersburg. Danny was a son of the late Norman R., Jr. and Janet L. Bowers Bricker.
He retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Chambersburg, and was a member of the AFL-CIO # 2134. Danny was a 1976 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Sons of the American Legion Squadron #46, both in Chambersburg.
Danny is survived by three children, Daniel, Carley and Casey Bricker; and his former wife, Tammy L. Carson Bricker, all of Chambersburg; one brother, Norman H. Bricker and his wife Norma J. of Shippensburg and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Friday, November 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Shippensburg. Officiating will be The Rev. Harold E. Yeager. Burial will be held in the Norland Cemetery. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the services in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019